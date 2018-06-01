Maidenhead Waterways: In the beginning and the story so far

In the beginning...

Twelve years ago, the very idea of creating a waterway in the centre of Maidenhead seemed almost fanciful.

Yet here we are – in mid-2018 – almost at the point of ‘bringing the Thames into town’.

But why bother, when we already have a lovely riverside area on the east of the town?

Indeed we do. But the main River Thames is two thirds of a mile from the town centre and not visibly connected to it. You can’t see the river from the town, nor the town from the river.

The project was never just about boats but rather about creating a stable, attractive waterside amenity in the heart of town that can be enjoyed on a daily basis by everyone who lives, works in, or visits our town centre.

With stable water levels and a reliable water supply the wildlife, too, can adapt and thrive.

Without the waterway, our rather bland 60s town centre – lacking a cathedral, iconic buildings or an arts or cultural centre – could be almost anywhere.

The 2011 Area Action Plan saw the waterway as an opportunity for change, to create a more attractive town centre and, crucially, to act as a catalyst for the many hundreds of millions of pounds of inward investment needed to rejuvenate and grow an underperforming town centre.

The story so far...

Maidenhead Waterways Group (MW) was established in 2006 with the objective of bringing back to life the neglected and unstable York Stream – which over the years had in turn flooded, dried up, flooded and dried up – together with the normally empty and largely hidden Moor Cut channel, to create a navigable waterway ‘ring’ in the centre of Maidenhead.

With the Jubilee River in place, the earlier flood protection role of the town centre channels had ceased, hence the opportunity to restore them as a public amenity.

Early technical feasibility was donor funded and a detailed planning application was developed by MW volunteers and consultants.

After consent for the ‘ring’ was granted in 2012, RBWM adopted the project and established a public-community partnership to implement the first stage – the priority and highly visible York Stream arm.

Skilled MW volunteers have contributed tens of thousands of hours to develop the project so far and in particular to tackle a huge backlog of maintenance in the feeder channels that supply the water on which the project relies.

Since then the council, MW and the Shanly Group, through its Chapel Arches development, have worked hard together to make the waterway a reality.

By the end of this year we expect the Green Lane weir, fish/eel pass and boat rollers to have been built, filling the already enlarged channels and allowing canoes and small boats to use the majority of the waterway.

The wildlife too can then adapt to the new environment and benefit from the more stable water levels.

Shanly Group is to build the final linking section of York Stream north of the restored Chapel Arches bridge, as part of its Phase 3 development (now underway), joining with the already enlarged and RBWM-funded channels up and downstream.

In a year or two we hope to have a continuous 1km long York Stream channel with an upgraded Green Way waterside path running from Town Moor to Green Lane.

In the meantime Moor Cut is expected to visibly fill, but will not be publicly accessible or fully navigable until a future stage.