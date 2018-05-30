Planning application submitted for York Road rejuvenation

Plans for the rejuvenation of York Road have been unveiled, with 88 of the 229 homes proposed set to be affordable.

The application for the opportunity area was submitted by developer Countryside, which is working in partnership with the Royal Borough, today (Wednesday).

As well as homes, the project would bring commercial units and a community space into the town centre.

The 38 per cent allocation of affordable housing is above the 30 per cent target that the Royal Borough has set for new developments.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre will be given a new home, and a new community space will provide somewhere for people to relax by the Maidenhead Waterways and can host public events.

Council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “There’s been a reduction in the number of houses so we can open up more public spaces.

"We’re trying to create a wow factor.

“We think this is a really fantastic development with much-needed housing.”

According to Cllr Dudley, the council will provide £2.6millon from its Section 106 fund towards financing 20 of the 88 affordable homes.

They will be a mixture of shared ownership, affordable rent (rent set at local housing allowance levels) and social rent homes.

He said: “The social housing is for the lowest earners in our community.

“We will give residents struggling to get onto the housing ladder a place to call home.”

The new plans will see 20,000 sq ft of commercial space for food and drink outlets, and new pedestrian and cycle paths will connect York Road to the Nicholsons Centre.

If the application is approved in September, work will start on site in spring 2019 with the first homes completed in autumn 2020.

The York Road rejuvenation is the first of several upcoming developments on council-owned land, which will bring 4,000 new homes to the borough.

The market sale properties in the development will be under a ‘first dibs’ arrangement, meaning they will be exclusively available to those who live, were born or work in the borough for the first six weeks they are on the market.