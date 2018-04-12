VIDEO: Maidenhead Waterways shares update on project's progress

A video update about the Maidenhead Waterways project’s progress has been posted online.

The chairman of the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, Richard Davenport, features in the video, which was uploaded to YouTube, alongside Theresa May MP.

As the two give their thoughts on how the scheme will benefit the town, footage from the work that has taken place so far is shown.

In the video, Mr Davenport says: “Maidenhead today is going through a major regeneration, boosted by the arrival of the Elizabeth Line – that's the Crossrail project – and in particular the Maidenhead Waterways project, which is centre stage.

“The whole idea of the project is to make Maidenhead a far more pleasant place to visit, in effect bringing the Thames into town.”

The £8million project is meant to revive the town’s previously neglected channels, which run through the town centre, parallel to the Thames.

In the video, the Prime Minister says: “This waterways development is really proving to be a great catalyst for other development in the town centre and the rejuvenation of Maidenhead.

She adds: “This is a great thing for Maidenhead, it’s going to give Maidenhead town centre a whole new sense of place, it’s going to be really important for the town, so thank you to everybody who’s been involved.”

Council leader Simon Dudley described the project as a ‘symbol of our aspirations’ as the town centre gets redeveloped.

He added: “I think undoubtedly Maidenhead Waterways is acting as a catalyst for the regeneration of the town.”