National volunteer team clears Bray Cut waterway

Hard-working volunteers from across the south got down and dirty in Bray Cut waterway over the weekend, clearing piles of wood blocking the stream.

A team of 22 from the Inland Waterway Association’s Waterways Recovery Group (WRG) national volunteer group spent the weekend clearing a 600m stretch from Braywick Road to Braywick Cut.

The goal of the weekend was to make the stream accessible to small boats.

The team, whose members came from as near as Marlow and as far away as Wiltshire, were asked for assistance by the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group (MWRG).

The inland waterways volunteers used their own equipment including chainsaws and winches.

The restoration group is close to fully restoring Maidenhead town centre’s waterway and is now turning its attention to connecting Bray Cut to Maidenhead’s York Stream.

MWRG’s Ian Caird supervised the weekend’s clearance, operating on Chris Robinson’s land.

He told The Advertiser: “It’s been neglected for years, you couldn’t get past.

“You have canoes come through but then you have to climb over these logs and inevitably fall in.”

Praising the volunteers’ work, he said: “It’s back-breaking, it’s dirty, it’s smelly. We’ve had guys who waded in the water all day.”