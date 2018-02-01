Theresa May visits The Landing exhibition in Maidenhead

The Prime Minister believes a long-awaited redevelopment of Maidenhead could finally get off the ground – and that Britain has the skills to make it happen.

Theresa May was at the site of The Landing on Friday to see plans for the scheme which is expected to provide 500 homes, as well as office and retail space.

A public exhibition on the proposals had been running at the former site of Que Pasa, in King Street, which will be part of the development bordered by Broadway, King Street and Queen Street.

The MP joined a class of pupils from Highfield Preparatory School, in West Street, to find out more about the project, which has attracted criticism for the amount of time it has spent at planning and consultation stages without a single brick being laid.

“Obviously this is a site that’s been a long time in development,” she said.

“We all want to see the right development and it’s good to take visits from local residents, including children.

“One of the girls said to me it will mean more to them than people who have lived

in Maidenhead for a long time.”

Delays to the project were also addressed by Hub, the firm appointed to manage the site by Norwegian owners Smedvig in August – with the area being earmarked for development for a number of years.

Hub’s managing director Steve Sanham said the company was committed to ensuring ‘something gets delivered this time’.

He added: “We’re about developing, it’s why we get out of bed in the morning, we don’t do this to get a planning application and move on.”

Planning permission was granted in October 2015, but Hub plans to submit a revised application to increase the number of homes in April.

The Prime Minister also denied Britain lacked the skilled workforce necessary to complete the multi-million pound project.

She added: “We do have the skills to deliver this project.

“Hub has got a track record elsewhere and it’s for the owners of the site to choose developers and who will work on it.”