Maidenhead Community Centre launches petition to stay in town centre

Maidenhead Community Centre may have been thrown a lifeline in its bid for survival after positive correspondence with the Royal Borough and its development partner.

An online petition to relocate the centre, which is set to be knocked down to make way for the York Road redevelopment, is also attracting attention, gaining 88 signatures in two days.

The centre’s trustees are in the process of arranging a meeting with the council and are optimistic that a solution may be found.

Jack Douglas, the Maidenhead Community Centre trustee who started the online campaign, said: “I feel quite positive. I am pleased that the council are aware of our position.

“We want to make sure that our work is valuable to the community.”

The petition states there are no proposals for a direct replacement for the community centre, which hosts activities including fitness and yoga classes and has a community cafe, in the borough’s joint venture redevelopment project with developers Countryside.

It adds many of these services will cease or have to move out of town if the volunteer-run community centre is not replaced.

The trustees of the community centre are keen to remain in the town centre, as many who rely on its services would not be able to get to an out-of-town location.

People who work in the town centre would no longer be able to attend lunchtime yoga classes and some elderly people will not be able to walk long distances to a new site.

The trustees have spoken to Countryside, which they say has located a potential new destination near the town hall, but the centre requires backing from the council in order to make the move.

The Royal Borough has been contacted for comment.

Visit http://petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/save-the-centre/#detail