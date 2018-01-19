Fears raised over parking plan for Maidenhead town centre

Fears that changes to Maidenhead’s multi-storey car parks will reduce available spaces are going to be unfounded, a councillor has promised.

Work to demolish part of the Hines Meadow facility in Crown Lane began last week, and plans to replace the troubled Nicholsons Car Park in Broadway are underway.

In the meantime, however, Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet), the cabinet member for environmental services who took on responsibility for parking last month, admitted the borough is ‘short of spaces’.

The executive chairman of Maidenhead Civic Society also warned yesterday (Wednesday) that parking problems in the town ‘are likely to get worse before they get better’ and hoped shoppers and visitors would not be put off from coming.

But Cllr David Evans (Con, Hurley and Walthams), the cabinet member for Maidenhead regeneration and Maidenhead, pledged: “We will not be pulling down the Nicholsons car park and starting rebuilding until we have got adequate temporary provision so that we can keep the town running.”

Part of Hines Meadow is being demolished to make way for the ‘Waterside Plaza’, the final phase of the Chapel Arches development.

The Nicholsons Car Park, plagued by faults with its parking payment systems and in need of repairs, is expected to be replaced with more than double its current 743-space capacity.

Work on its construction is expected to start in the first quarter of next year.

A total of £12m was set aside by the council for temporary parking in September.

No decision has been made on what the provision will look like, but Cllr Evans said one option is temporary decking at the Magnet Leisure Centre site when it moves next year.

Other options include a site in the town centre, and the Royal Borough is in talks with a private landlord over a site there.

Cllr Evans would not specify where it was as the plan is ‘not sufficiently evolved’.

Cllr Grey, who took on responsibility of parking from Cllr Carwyn Cox in December, was not sure what the plans for provision were yet but he insisted that ‘there will not be any chaos as far as lack of spaces’.

A tour of the borough’s car parks is on Cllr Grey’s agenda for early next week.

Bob Dulson, the executive chairman of Maidenhead Civic Society, said he believed that with parking, ‘things are likely to get worse before they get better although the council does have contingency plans to see us through the upheaval’.

He added: “We just hope they are adequate. The fear is that if people stop coming to Maidenhead, they won’t come back.”