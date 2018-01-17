Dam removed as Maidenhead Waterways project progresses

Work on the final phase of the £8m Maidenhead Waterways project is edging closer to completion.

On Thursday, workmen removed a temporary dam from York Stream, near Blackamoor Lane, allowing water to flow down the channel for the first time since February 2015.

And the bidding process has now been opened to contractors to work on the final piece of the scheme – a weir where York Stream meets Moor Cut, near Green Lane, which will raise the level of the town centre ‘ring’ made up of the two waterways.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group (MWRG), said: “The current phase of the construction is wrapping up at this stage, clearing the site at St Ives Road and finishing off the final touches, including removing the temporary dam which had been stopping the flow from York Stream.

“That is also taking the flow away from the other channel [Moor Cut], which always used to be dry, but which has been wet during the last two years.

“Moor Cut is drying up again until the weir is built at Green Lane and Moor Cut will then look nice again and the York Stream levels will also come up.”

The temporary dam was installed in February 2015, diverting water down the then largely dry Moor Cut so work could begin on redeveloping York Stream, which runs though the town centre.

Work undertaken by the MWRG is thought to have cost about £8m so far.

But this does not include contributions in kind by property developer the Shanly Group, which has incorporated the Waterways project into its own Chapel Arches scheme.

Work on the waterways, including installation of the weir, is expected to be completed before the end of 2018.

Mr Davenport added: “It’s a blank canvas for the public, for art and for picnic areas, we want the town to own this and come up with ideas for it.”

Visit www.maidenheadwaterways.org/ to find out more about the scheme.