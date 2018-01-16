Residents invited to have their say on York Road development

An exhibition for residents to view the proposed vision for the rejuvenation of the York Road area will take place in the Nicholsons Centre this week.

Development partner Countryside is inviting residents and businesses to the two-day event on Friday and Saturday between 10am and 5pm at Unit 8/10/12 next to Starbucks.

The designs will be submitted for planning approval in the spring.

Plans include a new public space which aims to be the ‘heart’ of Maidenhead, improved access to York Stream with a connected pedestrian environment and an improved setting to the existing civic buildings.

New shops and homes will also be included in the plan, 30 per cent of which will be affordable.

It will also be an opportunity for people to have their say, and for the development partners and stakeholders to gain a better understanding of residents’ aspirations for the site and the town itself and build them into future plans.

Malcolm Wood, project director at Countryside, said: “The York Road site presents us with a unique opportunity to positively transform one of the most prominent locations in the town and we encourage local people to visit, ask questions and offer their views.”

For more information email info@rbdevelopmentpartnership.co.uk or visit www.rbdevelopmentpartnership.co.uk