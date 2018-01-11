Demolition underway for final phase of Chapel Arches scheme

Diggers have started the demolition of part of Hines Meadow car park this week.

Shanly Homes has begun work on the final phase of the Chapel Arches regeneration scheme, which will also include demolition of the Colonnade in February.

The third phase will bring 182 new homes and commercial space to the town’s waterways, creating a ‘Waterside Plaza’.

Shanly Homes spokesman Nigel Sawers, said: “We’re incredibly excited about starting work on this final phase and constructing one of our last pieces of the regeneration jigsaw on the new Maidenhead waterways.

“Waterside Plaza will bring the development together to create a vibrant new urban quarter. The exciting opportunity for waterside cafes, restaurants and shops to serve locals and visitors to the town, is something we are extremely proud to have established.”

The demolition programme is set to take 14 weeks and piling will begin on the first building in April.