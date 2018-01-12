Flats plan for Desborough Bowling Club recommended for refusal

Plans for 154 flats at the site of Desborough Bowling Club have been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Shanly Homes submitted a planning application in November for one eight-storey building and two seven-storey buildings with 176 car parking spaces.

The existing bowls club will be demolished to make way for the new buildings after the Desborough Bowling Club was granted planning approval for a state-of-the-art facility in Green Lane in March 2016.

In a report by planning officers it states the proposals have been recommended for refusal because it wouldn’t fit in with the wider development of the York Road Opportunity Area.

It also said the overall design was ‘visually over dominant and overbearing’ and there was no affordable housing proposed.

It states: “

Shanly said the reason there was no provision for affordable housing because there are ‘abnormal’ associated costs with the project, including building a new bowing club in Green Lane.

The application will be discussed by Maidenhead Development Management Panel at Maidenhead Town Hall on Wednesday, January 24.

Visit 17/03466 to view the application on RBWM planning portal.