Public consultation to be held over The Landing proposals

A public exhibition showcasing plans for The Landing development will take place on Thursday, January 25.

The multi-million pound scheme, which would see 500 new homes, office, retail and leisure space built across Queen Street, King Street and The Broadway, is being developed by HUB.

Steve Sanham, managing director at HUB, said: “The Landing is such an important development for Maidenhead and it’s vital that we hear the public’s views on our plans.

“We have already been out on the streets, have spoken to over 1,000 people about the site, and have been working closely with the council and other partners to work up the proposals so far.

“Crucially, after many years of delay, the scheme we are proposing is deliverable and we’re keen to get moving with delivering it as soon as possible.

“Now we want to hear as broad a range of views as possible on our proposals. So please come along and have your say.”

The event will take place at the former site of Que Pasa in King Street from 5-8.30pm.

Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TheLandingFeedback to have your say if you cannot attend or email jonny.zander

@squarestonehub.com