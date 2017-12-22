New footbridge officially opened at Maidenhead Library

A new bridge was opened on Wednesday as part of a project to bring ‘that waterside culture’ to the town.

Cllr Philip Love (Con, Belmont), deputy lead member for Maidenhead Regeneration and Maidenhead, praised the potential of the Maidenhead

Waterways project at the official opening of a new footbridge between the library and the Chapel Arches development.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the scheme, which aims to reinvigorate the town’s waterways, said: “We’re already getting wildlife and we haven’t even officially invited the wildlife back yet.”

Councillors Geoff Hill (Con, Oldfield) and Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) were also in attendance at the opening.

Cllr Wilson said: “I think it’s a fantastic achievement and reopens the access.

“It’s a positive step and nice to have a new bridge which looks better.

“We apologise for the footpath closure but we hope people will see the benefit.”

Another footbridge, which will connect Mill Island to Ray Mill Island and provide access to Berkeley Homes’s Taplow Riverside development, was put into place last week.

Andrew Saunders Davies, chairman of Berkeley Homes (Oxford and Chiltern), said: “The recently installed footbridge crossing the Thames at Taplow Riverside has been anticipated for many years and it is great to finally see this come to fruition.

“As well as being a great new asset to communities in Maidenhead and Taplow, allowing for circular walks between the two riverside communities, the bridge is a fantastic addition to our exceptional new Taplow Riverside development.”

The bridge is set to formally open in spring 2019.