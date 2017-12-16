lollipop shop and trampoline park on pupils' wishlist for The Landing

A lollipop shop, spa and trampoline park were all ideas put forward by children to be included in the redevelopment of the town.

Pupils of all ages at Braywick Court School, in Hibbert Road, were visited by Dawayne Gordin and Steve Sanham from HUB, developers of The Landing.

The pair spoke to the children about the development and asked them what they would like to see included.

Headteacher Gemma Donnelly said: “The consultancy team wants to gain views from many people.

“Because our school is also being developed at the moment we thought it would be good for the children to get an insight into development.

“It was nice that they spoke to all the children from four to eight-year-olds, sometimes people only want to talk to the older pupils.”