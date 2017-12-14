Have your say on The Landing development

A survey asking residents to have their say on The Landing development has been launched by developer HUB.

The community engagement survey asks residents about what public space they would like to see, how they feel about the name ‘The Landing’ and their hopes and aspirations for developments in the town.

A multi-million pound scheme by London and Aberdeen was granted outline planning permission in October 2015 and would see the buildings between King Street, Queen Street and Broadway demolished to create residential and retail space.

In September, HUB was appointed by Smedvig to take the development forward.

In November a scoping report submitted to the Royal Borough said a new application would be brought forward in the new year and will include six buildings of up to 19 storeys high on the site.

Speaking about the survey, Steve Sanham, managing director of HUB said the company was interested in building homes and communities and not just ‘housing units’.

He said: “This is the opportunity to find out about the Landing site and put forward suggestions.”

He said HUB has also surveyed more than 800 people in Maidenhead and has visited schools to deliver workshops about the future of the town.

A public exhibition is due to be held in January and demolition could begin by the end of next year.

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TheLandingMaidenhead to enter the survey