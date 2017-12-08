Maidenhead Golf Club eyes up new site ahead of proposed redevelopment

A new home for Maidenhead Golf Club could be on the horizon as potential sites are reviewed.

In an update seen by the Advertiser, Maidenhead Golf Club said it has identified an 183-acre site in the greenbelt, within five miles of the existing course in Shoppenhangers Road.

The club has not disclosed the exact location, in order to 'maintain the strongest possible negotiating position’. The golf club land is due to be redeveloped by the Royal Borough after it agreed to surrender its lease for a minimum of £12m last June, with an extra £4.25m if the club leaves within three years.

The update states that the site found has the potential to acquire a further 20 acres adjacent to it.

This would mean the golf club could become ‘considerably larger than our existing course’.

An initial offer has been made on the land, which will be subject to the Borough Local Plan and golf club approval, but there will be no financial commitments until then.