Maidenhead Waterways scheme 'all coming together'

A scheme to revitalise the town’s waterways is ‘all coming together’, according to its chairman.

Footpaths from York Road to Green Lane have now been resurfaced and reopened and the new Maidenhead library bridge is due to open in the next week or so.

Richard Davenport, chairman of Maidenhead Waterways, said: “There are now kingfishers and pikes in the stream. We are installing bat boxes soon. We will resume bulb planting soon and there is the opportunity for some public art and a picnic area.”

When asked about litter problems along some of the reopened footpaths, he said the group has discussed with the council which areas it will maintain.

He said: “I walked the York Stream works with RBWM officers last week to agree how and when they pick up maintenance of the adjoining paths and open areas when the fencing is removed and the contractor leaves the site.

“Streetcare have promised a cleanup of the paths that did not need to be resurfaced and to cut back the brambles that intrude in some places.”

He said some shopping trolleys will have to be pulled out of York Stream with a service boat.