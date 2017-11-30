Next phase of Chapel Arches development set to go ahead after Colonnade demolition is approved

An additional 20 apartments will be provided in the third stage of the Chapel Arches scheme, which will see The Colonnade knocked down.

Demolition of the row of shops, as well as changes to the original scheme, have been approved.

Housing units on the site have gone up from 162 to 182 but commercial and retail space has been reduced by about 1,000 square metres to 1,635 sq m.

Addressing a meeting of the Maidenhead Development Management Panel, Kevin Scott, planning consultant for Shanly Homes, said: “The revised application is a reconfiguration of approved bulk and mass to provide smaller units.”

He said this is in response to consultation and marketing analysis.

“The building will be slightly smaller but still provide 20 additional units,” said Mr Scott.

“We recognise that a scheme of this kind in this location still needs to address the impacts on the wider community.

“Of the 20 additional units, six will be shared ownership.”

Mr Scott, who confirmed that Coppa Club will move into Chapel Arches’ Picturehouse development at the meeting, added: “We think that phase three has the potential to be the most exciting part of the development so far.”

Before the application was discussed, Cllr Derek Sharp (Con, Furze Platt) left the room saying: “I don’t want people to think I am not up for the regeneration of Maidenhead but I have openly stated in planning meetings that I am not up for high-rise flats, so I can’t honestly say that I am impartial.”

The panel voted to approve the changes as well as the demolition, which is expected to start in January.

After the meeting, Tamra Booth, operations director of Sorbon Estates, part of the Shanly Group, said the new development will be known as Waterside Plaza.

“When complete, Waterside Plaza will offer ground-floor commercial space overlooking the new waterways to create a new commercial hub in Maidenhead,” she said.

“There will be restaurants, cafes and retail space available to serve the local community and contribute to the town’s new, vibrant urban quarter.”

The meeting took place at Maidenhead Town Hall on Wednesday, November 22.