Summerleaze to hold public exhibition on Windsor Road proposals

A planning application for land off Windsor Road is being prepared by Summerleaze.

The company plans on holding a public exhibition on the proposals on January 18.

The HA18 site next to Bray Lake will house a new Thames Hospice, which was granted planning permission in July, with work due to start in summer next year.

In the Borough Local Plan, the site has also been allocated to accommodate about 100 homes.

Summerleaze will show proposals to invited councillors and representatives of local organisations later this month to ‘shape the development proposals’.

The approval of the new 28-bed purpose built Thames Hospice was criticised by some Windsor Road residents worried about an increase in traffic and loss of greenbelt land.

A newsletter will be sent out with details and timings of the public exhibition.

More information can be found at www.windsorroadconsultation.co.uk which was set up for the proposals.