'Pocket' homes could be built on Maidenhead Golf Club

‘Pocket’ homes could be built on Maidenhead Golf Course as part of the borough’s ambition to deliver 30 per cent affordable housing on the site.

The one-bedroom flats, designed by Pocket Living, are sold outright at a discount of 20 per cent of the market rate and are only for first-time buyers who live or work locally.

Similar schemes have been developed in Lambeth, Lewisham and Kingston, with flats ranging from 36-41sqm and purchase prices beginning at £244,000.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) cabinet member for planning, and Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), principal member for housing and communications, visited a scheme in Lambeth, south London, at the weekend.

Cllr Coppinger said: “It’s a concept which is designed for people very much at the beginning of the housing ladder.

“They have been able to achieve a relatively low price because the flats are produced in bulk, and pre-constructed, just like a Portakabin type thing, and they can be built to high standards and craned into the site.

“What really surprised me is that I had a vision of a little space, but they are big.

“They are fully finished except for connecting the electrics and the floor.

“We asked them where do people park their cars, and virtually nobody in these flats had a car, but what they’re looking at is a car club scheme, which fits into what we are talking about for our car fleet.”

He said people are able to sell them to make a profit but they can only be sold to people that meet the agreed criteria so the product remains affordable in the community.

He said they would consider the concept for the Maidenhead Golf Club redevelopment.

Cllr McWilliams said the houses were aimed at young professionals in their late 20s.

He said: “It’s a really good product. There is no silver bullet to solve the housing crisis. We can’t just build social housing, or just shared ownership; it’s about having a range of different products.”

