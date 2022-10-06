Public notices: New bid for pub's winter marquee

In the public notices this week, a grade-II listed pub in Holyport is looking to install a marquee to host more guests over winter.

There are also plans for three houses to be built in Littlewick Green.

Planning

The George Public House in Holyport is seeking permission to install a temporary marquee to the side of the pub from November 1 to January 10.

The pub located on The Green, Holyport Road is a grade II listed building on greenbelt land in the Holyport Conservation Area.

It sought permission for a marquee in previous years, with the aim of bringing more people to the pub to make up for business lost during COVID restrictions.

The George was granted permission last year for the marquee – since then, nearby Bray pub The Crown was controversially served an enforcement notice for installing one.

This was due to fears of nearby grade-II and grade-I structures being negatively impacted. The Crown won an appeal against the enforcement.

Meanwhile, an application has been put in to construct four homes and demolish an existing barn and other equestrian buildings in Littlewick Green.

Specifically, this will be at Banstock Stables, set away from Cherry Garden Lane. An existing house is proposed to be replaced and three news homes added, spanning two floors ‘of varying sizes’.

The new development represents ‘a reduction in the built form and openness of the greenbelt’, say the applicant’s representatives, Ascot Design.

All existing trees and plantings are to be ‘retained where possible’ with new additional planting proposed.

Any tree screens in poor condition will be replaced with semi-mature mixed native species.

New hedge planting is proposed on boundaries to echo the screening of the buildings along Cherry Garden Lane.

To see all documents relating to this application, enter refence number 22/02595/FULL into the Borough’s planning portal.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.