Public notices: Road closure set for Cookham Dean Gravity Grand Prix

In the public notices this week, road closures are announced for September to make space for the Cookham Dean Gravity Grand Prix.

There are also some more details on a large project for about 80 houses in White Waltham.

Road closures

The Royal Borough is looking to close a road for the Cookham Dean Gravity Grand Prix, set for September.

It is looking to prohibit any vehicle from proceeding along Church Road, Cookham Dean between its junction with Spring Lane northwards to its junction with Warners Hill and Hills Lane, a distance of approximately 840m.

The diversion route for traffic on Church Road is via Spring Lane, Long Lane, Cannondown Road, Maidenhead Road, Whyteladyes Lane, Dean Lane and Hills Lane.

The proposed order will come into operation on Sunday, September 11 between 8am and 6pm.

For more information, contact Mark Howarth, the organiser of the event. His telephone number is 07595 607 995.

Planning

An application for reserved matters – i.e., some specific details of an existing planning application – has been put in for a large development in White Waltham.

The plan is for 79 family homes and a replacement nursery in Grove Park Industrial Estate, demolishing a number of existing buildings.

Grove Park is owned and managed by Sorbon Estates, part of the Shanly Group.

An outline planning application (18/03348/OUT) was approved in February 2021.

One of the conditions of the outline application was that a playground should be included in the scheme. A new vehicle access and mini roundabout from Waltham Road is also set to be built.

This ‘reserved matters’ application covers just appearance and landscaping, with layout scale and means of access already approved at a prior stage.

The appearance of the nursery is included in the latest documents – planned to be a 462sqm building with six classrooms and ancillary sleeping rooms.