Public notices: Road closures in Maidenhead and plans for Boots store

Temporary road closures in Maidenhead and Cookham are among the items in this week’s public notices.

Roadworks

Vehicles will be prohibited from travelling via North Town Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with North Dean to its junction with North Town Mead for two days from Monday June 28 between 8am and 5pm.

This is so that fibre optic works can take place without risk to the public.

Fibre optic works will then take place on Wednesday, June 30 on Florence Avenue, Maidenhead, between 9am and 5pm.

Although the works will take place between Ray Mill Road West and Tatchbrook Close, the nature of this road means that no diversion will be available.

In Cookham Dean, vehicles will be prohibited from travelling along Spring Lane from the southern boundary of Spring Cottage southward for 50 metres whilst overhead works take place.

The section will be closed between 9:30am and 2:30pm on Friday, June 25.

A section of Highfield Road, Maidenhead, will be also closed to both proceeding and waiting traffic between the boundaries of property No 19-23.

This to facilitate gas works, with this section of the road closed from 9am on Monday June 28 to 5pm on Friday, July 2.

Planning

An application has been received by the council for the construction of two separate five-bedroom properties with associated access following demolition of an existing structure in Lime Walk, Maidenhead.

Concerns have been raised over parking, the design of the buildings, the size of the properties and landscaping issues.

Cllr Clive Baskerville (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) has requested that the application be called in to the development management panel should the head of planning recommend to approve the proposals.

Plans have also been received for a five-story extension at 70 High Street.

The proposals seek to build on existing land at the rear of the property, with a total of 13 flats and a courtyard in the centre of the site should the plans be accepted.

Boots has also submitted plans to the council to alter its ground floor as well as the first and second floor windows on the high street.

No comments have been made regarding the alterations themselves, but a neighbouring business has raised concerns over parking during the construction period.

Click here to see this week's public notices.