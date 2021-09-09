Flackwell Heath bow out of FA Cup but 'frustrate' higher-level opposition

Flackwell Heath boss Marcus Richardson conceded that the better team won following his side’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday, but was pleased with the way the Heathens ‘frustrated’ the Somerset outfit.

The two sides met at Wilks Park for a replay following a 2-2 draw in the West Country on Saturday, and Flackwell looked on course to continue its cup run before an 84th minute strike for the away side saw Richardson’s men bow out of the competition.

Speaking after the match, the Heathens boss said that he was impressed with the way his side kept Weston-super-Mare –who are two steps above them – at bay for so long, although he did admit that his side could have been better on the ball as they sought to cause another upset.

“We showed how to frustrate a team of that level,” Richardson said. “We just lacked a little bit of quality.

“But I have got a team who is always willing to learn. I was more than impressed.

“[In the 2-2 draw], you would not have been able to tell the difference between the levels. [On Tuesday] we frustrated them very much so, but they were the better team.

“But listen, it was good for my team, and it gives them that opportunity, especially the younger guys to see if they could play at a better level.

“I just hope it refocuses us and gets us going in the league.”

Richardson reserved praise for his whole side following the spirited showing against Weston-super-Mare, but did single out central defender Mo Ceesay, whom he tipped for big things.

“Anybody who watches him play, you know this guy is unreal,” Richardson added. “He just knows how to keep people at bay. I have got a great defence, and Mo is very key in that.

“If he went to a professional club and trained with them for a few months, I think they would sign him.”

Flackwell Heath are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Milton Keynes Irish (3pm KO) in the Spartan South Midlands Football League Premier Division.

Richardson admitted it has been a tough start to life in the league for the Heathens, who have failed to pick up a point after three matches and sit in 18th place.

But the boss was confident that his side would begin to find their rhythm in what he described as an ‘aggressive’ and unfamiliar league.

“We have a bunch of lads that when they get going, we are going to be like a train,” Richardson said. “If my team start to play anything like the last two games, we are going to take some stopping, the guys have just got to believe in themselves.”