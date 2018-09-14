LoveMaidenhead : The Norden Farm Kite Festival

Welcome to the seventh of my #lovemaidenhead columns where I will be sharing and showcasing the 'unsung heroes' and ‘hidden gems’ of Maidenhead, featuring places to go, things to do and even places to eat and drink.

Dotted around Maidenhead, you’ll find local cafes, businesses and family-friendly destinations that don’t always have a big marketing budget to promote themselves.

Because of this, I find that Google doesn't always have the answers that you need to enjoy and explore your local area.

Instead, a genuine local recommendation helps.

In August I talked about the upcoming Maidenhead Town Show.

This month I’m highlighting the recent Community Kite Festival in Boyn Grove Park.

What is it?

On September 2, families were invited to Maidenhead’s first Community Kite Festival in Boyn Grove Park.

Throughout the summer, Norden Farm Centre for the Arts had held kite-making workshops for children to create their own flying masterpieces.

The workshops proved so popular that some were fully booked, but there was an opportunity to create a kite for free on the day too.

At the event, I saw children, parents and even grandparents flying kites of all shapes and sizes and origin.

As people ran up and down the hill getting their kite creations to fly, the park was filled with colourful shapes, chatter and laughter.

Why do I love it?

Not only was this the first kite festival that my family had been to, it was also the first festival in Boyn Grove Park.

The event had a lovely community atmosphere and the only glitch was the incredibly still, clear blue sky that made kite flying trickier than usual!

In addition to the free kite making workshops, hay bales were provided in the shade of the trees which people took advantage of as they sipped beer from the Rebellion Brewery and ate food from local vendors.

I watched as families sat and chatted while their children played with hula hoops and bubble wands which had been provided.

Forget iPads and computers: this was a good old-fashioned way to while away an afternoon and I felt privileged to have access to this for free, right on my doorstep.

I hope that the event returns next year too, although perhaps on a slightly windier day!

My verdict?

Fun way to encourage kids to get creative and get outdoors

Boyn Grove Park was a great location for an event of this size

Free activity and open to all to enjoy.

Jodie is a photographer and blogger living in Maidenhead with her husband and two young children. She is passionate about showcasing the best of life in Maidenhead and has created a hashtag on Instagram to encourage others to share their #lovemaidenhead moments and tips too. You can see more of her photography and writing on her local lifestyle blog: www.maidenheadmum.co.uk