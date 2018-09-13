Young Voices: Weighed down by gym fees

After a summer of overindulgence and one too many trips to ‘treat corner’ at ‘Tiser Towers, I took a tentative step back onto the treadmill last week.

Now I can’t profess to be a gym fanatic, and as my teammates will testify, I often resemble a man pulling a rather large parachute behind him while playing Saturday football.

But nevertheless, I took the plunge and scoured the internet for an affordable gym membership in Maidenhead.

The price-list made eye-watering viewing with quotes including £40.95 a month to work out at the Magnet Leisure Centre and £45 a month at the rather more upmarket David Lloyd.

I decided to look elsewhere and opted for the easy access Pure Gym, in Slough Trading Estate, for a slightly more agreeable £23 monthly fee.

The difference may not seem drastic, but when you’re combing through the direct debits and trying to stretch the wages as far as they will go, it’s a no-brainer.

I’m happy to be corrected if cheaper options are available, but for me, the lack of affordable, 24-7 access gyms in Maidenhead is indicative of the direction the town is heading.

The multi-million pound Braywick Leisure Centre which is due to open in 2020 will undoubtedly offer residents a state-of-the-art facility to be proud of.

But as a man who likes an occasional flutter, I’d be willing to have a fairly chunky bet on memberships not being on offer for less than £45 a month, pricing many out.

It surely says something when I feel I cannot afford to exercise in the town, let alone get on the housing ladder.

I may not visit as much as I should, but there’s no doubt that going to the gym gives you a buzz after a day staring at a computer screen.

I’d suggest facilities should be made available which allow people to hit the weights without taking a substantial hit to their pockets too.