LoveMaidenhead — Jodie Humphries celebrates the town's 'unsung heroes'

Welcome to the first of my #lovemaidenhead columns where I will be sharing and showcasing the ‘unsung heroes’ of Maidenhead, featuring places to go, things to do and even places to eat and drink.

Dotted around Maidenhead you’ll find local cafés, businesses and family friendly destinations that don’t always have a big marketing budget to promote themselves.

Because of this, I find that Google doesn’t always have the answers that you need to enjoy and explore your local area, instead a genuine local recommendation helps.

My first #lovemaidenhead spotlight is on Bridge That Gap café at Boyn Grove Community Resource Centre on Courthouse Road.

What is it?

Inside the community centre at Boyn Grove, there is a ground floor café which offers work experience and training for people with disabilities while offering hot drinks, snacks and lunch to the public in a friendly and accessible area.

Opening times are Monday to Friday from around 10am-3pm, although it is closed on selected days throughout the year, details of which you can get from the reception area inside the building.

Why do I love it?

The café is located next to one of the most popular parks in Maidenhead: Boyn Grove Park.

It’s an ideal place to nip to for a cup of tea or some lunch after the kids have exhausted themselves playing in the park.

You could even tie it in with a visit to Boyn Hill library which is housed in the same building.

Because the cafe has been built to be wheelchair friendly, you’ll find it’s spacious and well laid out so navigating with a buggy or two is not a problem. The café is a learning environment and has a very welcoming vibe.

I take my two-year-old and feel comfortable knowing he won't be frowned on for making a noise or not sitting still throughout the meal. There is even a box of toys to keep him busy while I chat to my other mum friends.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, the cafe is also really great value with jacket potatoes starting at £2.60 and sandwiches from £2. They even do half-sized portions on request which are perfect for the little ones.

My verdict?

Great for parents with small children

Supports the community

Excellent value prices

If you know of a local place or activity that I could feature here, please get in touch.

Jodie is a photographer and blogger living in Maidenhead with her husband and two young children. She is passionate about showcasing the best of life in Maidenhead and has created a hashtag on Instagram to encourage others to share their #lovemaidenhead moments and tips.

See more of her photography and writing on her local lifestyle blog: www.maidenheadmum.co.uk. Email: Jodie@maidenheadmum.co.uk