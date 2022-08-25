A passionate and accomplished rowing coach and longest surviving member of Maidenhead Rowing Club has passed away aged 90.

Geoffrey Barnes was born in Alwyn Road, Pinkneys Green on March 26, 1932. His family had strong connections to the area and Geoffrey remained attached to Pinkneys Green his whole life.

As well as working as a branch manager in NatWest bank in Maidenhead for many years, Geoffrey was ‘heavily involved’ in the rowing club, having joined in the 1950s.

He was the treasurer for the club and coached up to international level – including former mayor and rowing club president Paul Lion.

Geoffrey was also a full member of the Leander Club, which is only open ‘for distinguished rowers and coaches.’

“It’s quite a prestigious thing to be invited,” said his son, Michael Barnes.

“Rowing was really his life, not just a leisure. “He didn’t take many promotions within the bank because he didn’t want to leave Maidenhead Rowing Club.

“He had offers of positions that were probably better, in places like Kent, but he flatly refused them.”

Geoffrey was the oldest surviving member of Maidenhead Rowing Club and was still sculling into his 80s.

He was also well-connected and knew prominent figures around Maidenhead and Bray, including Michael Parkinson and Billy Connolly.

Geoffrey knew Diana Dors, a close friend of the owner of the iconic Skindles Hotel and the Valbonne nightclub in Maidenhead.

“He knew a lot of the local Maidonians throughout the years – he would have been in the company of people like the Kray twins, who used to use Skindles as a drinking hole,” said Michael.

Geoffrey Barnes was also the father of the late Julie Barnes, the former news editor of the Maidenhead Advertiser, who passed away in 2017 aged 54 in Austria, where she worked as a newsreader for the ORF (similar to the BBC).

“He was extremely proud of her,” said Michael. “Going to a different country, not speaking the language and setting up as a broadcaster – he was incredibly proud of what she achieved.”

Geoffrey also enjoyed jazz and played as part of an American style jazz swing band, based off connections he made as part of his national service.

He was a ‘affable, straightforward, straight-talking’ man who would ‘talk to anybody.’

“He really was a jovial friend and acquaintance to many – respected and loved by all,” said Michael.

“He has had an incredible effect on people. People are just devastated by his loss.”

He is survived by wife Eileen Barnes, to whom Geoffrey was married for more than 60 years.