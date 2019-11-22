Tributes paid to beloved Cookham cub leader

10:00AM, Friday 22 November 2019
Tributes have been paid to the fun-loving cub leader who loved dressing up and was always game for anything.
Mark Hook, a beloved akela at Cookham David Livingstone Cubs, has died aged 62 after a long battle with cancer.
Mark was a familiar figure in the Cookham community and served Cookham cubs for about 30 years.
Brenda Boothman, joint president of Cookham Scouts, had plenty of fond memories of Mark.
She said: “He was a nut, and he had a wicked sense of humour.
“At Cookham, it’s more like a family than a scout group, because everyone knows everyone else and how everyone else works.
“If someone’s not there they are missed. He is missed.”
Although Mark spent a lot of time in Cookham, he actually lived in Maidenhead, and worked as a carer at an old people’s home in the town.
Brenda said: “He treated everyone the same, the elderly people and the kids.
“He always looked to the good in people, he was a very positive person.
“He was such a nice chap and will be missed in Cookham.”
About a decade ago Mark lost the lower part of his left arm in a car accident, but that never affected his enthusiasm for helping people.
Many of those who knew Mark have fond memories of him taking part in the annual scout Gang Show. In one particularly memorable sketch Mark, who was 4ft 11in tall, would sit on the knee of another cub leader who was 6ft 11in and act like a ventriloquist’s dummy.
At his last show, Brenda made Mark an ‘almost strapless’ dress that he wore as part of a fairy costume.
“It must have been freezing,” she added.
