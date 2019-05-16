Tributes paid to former Royal Borough mayor who 'helped so many people'

11:50AM, Thursday 16 May 2019
A former Royal Borough mayor who ‘helped so many people all the time’ has died.
Adrienne Sheldon, known to many as ‘Ady’, has passed away aged 90.
Born in France, Ady grew up in Alsace before moving to Maidenhead where she worked as a languages teacher at Newlands Girls’ School and, more recently, campaigned for the UK to remain in the European Union.
She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Ralph ‘Rudi’ Sheldon, and their three sons, Richard, Jack and Philip.
“She was interested in so many things and helped so many people all the time," said Rudi.
“She was well known, she did a lot of things in Maidenhead, charitable things.
“We were both remainers and both spoke against it (leaving the EU) at public meetings in Maidenhead.”
A Liberal Democrat councillor for Furze Platt, Ady was selected to be mayor in 1996, a position Rudi said she considered ‘a great honour’. Her passions as a councillor were social issues and housing.
During her time as mayor, she visited the USA to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Maidenhead, New Jersey.
She also met the Queen and Prince Philip as he celebrated his 75th birthday. Rudi called it ‘a great year’.
A supporter of diversity in the community she wrote a letter, printed in the Advertiser in 2006, arguing against the need for faith schools, stating ‘citizenship, morality, consideration for others already belong to the here and now in all schools’.
She was constantly active and did lots of work with Amnesty International, regularly raising money for the charity by doing a border walk.
Ady also had a variety of other interests aside from politics. She belonged to the Naval Society, and was the assistant secretary for many years.
She ran French and Spanish clubs in Maidenhead and was a member of the European Ladies group, regularly giving talks there.
