Former shop owner dies aged 84

The former owner of a watch and jewellery shop in the town centre has died at the age of 84.

Manny Bramsden was born in 1935 in Port Louis, Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean, where he was a keen body builder and swimmer.

He loved films and wrote fan letters to stars who sent him signed photos in response, including Alfred Hitchcock and Tony Curtis.

He brought those treasured photos when he moved to London in 1960.

Manny originally wanted to be an optician but actually following in the footsteps of his family who were watch makers, he began training in the profession with Rotary.

In 1971 he married his wife, Angela, and moved to Langley where their 1974, by their second son, Jason.

The family moved to Allenby Road, Maidenhead in 1979 at which time Manny set up his own watch and jewellery shop, Precision Montre Bijoux in Queen Street.

Manny was a director of the British Clock and Watchmakers Guild and chairman from 2001 to 2002 and a member of Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce.

He was also a freemason, after being initiated in London at Stroud Green Lodge in October 1987 he became a joining member of Theodore White Lodge in Berkshire in 1999.

People who knew him have commented on his beaming smile and say he always helped them out.

A member of Maidenhead Golf Club since the Eighties, he was fanatical about the sport and had a putting green and a golf net in his garden.

He also got his sons involved in the sport and signed them up as Junior members of the golf club.

In 1997, Manny and Angela divorced and Manny moved to Springfield Park, Holyport.

In 2010, he sold his shop, ‘ deciding to take a break and enjoy the rest of life’.

He spent his time playing golf, supporting Chelsea – he was a season ticket holder until 2015 – watching films and playing bridge.

Someone who ‘always moved with the times’ Manny ‘always had to have the latest technology even if he couldn’t use it.”

In 2016 he was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer. He recovered and went on to enjoy a slower pace of life – his biggest complaint was that he didn’t have enough strength to play golf any more.

Sadly, in February this year the cancer returned. Manny died at Wexham Park Hospital on Sunday, April 21.

Jason said: “My father was a great inspiration to me with regards to business and I will dearly miss my chats with him about the latest gadgets, something both him and I share a passion for.”

His funeral is on Tuesday at 3pm at Easthampstead Park Cemetery and Crematorium in Bracknell.