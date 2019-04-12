'Force of nature' Maienhead Rugby Club legend dies aged 51

01:00PM, Friday 12 April 2019
A Maidenhead Rugby Club legend, described as a ‘force of nature’, has died at the aged of 51.
Rene Dance, who was born in Waltham St Lawrence and spent his life in Maidenhead lost his battle with pancreatic and liver cancer on Saturday, March 30.
He is survived by his wife Andrea and their five children.
Allan Greene, a former Maids head coach who played alongside Rene for 17 seasons, led the tributes.
“He was a very strong and brave player, a destroyer in the scrums, he would stand up to anyone, he was fiery but you needed players like that in your team,” he said. “When he first came in we were playing teams from the south west and they were hard as nails. We were not so hard in those days and we needed someone like him, otherwise we would have been run roughshod.”
Although he was not particularly tall for a rugby player, the 5’10 tighthead prop was ‘barrel chested’ and weighed about 18 stone in his prime.
When they were playing together Greene, Rene and his brother Jody Dance were a formidable front row.
Greene said: “He was phenomenally strong, the strongest man I have ever seen. He was one of those forces of nature.”
“He could have gone to other places, he was strong enough to go higher up but he never wanted to, he just wanted to play with his mates where he was born.”
A club legend at Maidenhead, Greene said Dance was adored for his courage, determination and loyalty as well as his strength.
Although he was known as a ‘destroyer’ on the pitch, Dance was a different proposition off it.
“He was a lovely, gentle man that had a wicked sense of humour,” said Greene.
A monumental figure at the Maids, tributes have poured in.
Head coach Russell Bolton said: “This club is filled with great players and a few who have achieved legendary status. Everyone will have a beer together upstairs and celebrate the wonderful person that Rene was.”
Comments
Most Recent
Bereavement Notices Go to Section
A fresh approach to Retirement Living - we would like to welcome you to our Spring Open Weekends on 13th & 14th April, 10th, 11th & 12th May 10am-4pm or call to book a private appointment at your leisure. For further information Ruth Wilson on 01753 [more..]
IN MEMORIUM - SYLVIA STOKER It is with considerable sadness that we announce the death of Sylvia Stoker who passed away on Tuesday 9th April, aged 95, after a brief illness. Sylvia will leave an irreplaceable hole at the heart of the family; she [more..]
MARJORIE CONSTANCE LEE passed away peacefully on 13th March 2019. She leaves behind her three children, Susan, Philip and David, eleven grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, all of whom will miss her dearly. Her funeral will be at East Hampstead [more..]
HOUSE (NÉE LITTLE), ELLEN WILLIAMSON Peacefully at Wallingford Community Hospital on 2nd April 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Ron, cherished mother to Keith, Gary and Eileen, wonderful Grandma to Edward, Susanna, Robert, Jenny, David and Emma. [more..]
THE FAMILY OF SHEILA MAYERS would like to thank everyone who donated to her chosen charity, Breast Cancer Research UK. A grand total of £551.00 was raised in her memory. This has now been gratefully received by the charity.
IN LOVING MEMORY OF R.E.H “TOM” BIDGOOD It is with great sadness to announce his passing on 31.3.19 aged 94. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral to take place on 18.4.2019 Service held at Slough Crematorium at 13.00 [more..]
Top Ten Articles
A large fire in Maidenhead caused the police to shut down the majority of the town centre.
Police are investigating two ‘suspicious incidents’ in Maidenhead where a woman approached young children.