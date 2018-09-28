Tributes paid to Marlow Hockey Club stalwart

The son of a late hockey club vice chairman has said if he and his brother ‘can grow up to be half the man he was, then we would have done well’.

Hils Farrar-Hockley, an honorary life member of Marlow Hockey Club, passed away at the age of 63 on Saturday, September 8 after suffering a heart attack.

A week later, the annual Croxon Cup competition between all Wycombe and Marlow hockey teams was held in his honour.

Mr Farrar-Hockley was born in Ealing, West London, before joining RAF High Wycombe.

While at the RAF, a contact informed him of Marlow Hockey Club and he joined as a player in the late Eighties.

He became part of the management team in 1994 and remained vice chairman and fixture secretary for more than 20 years.

He lived in Downley, Buckinghamshire and is survived by his wife, Kim, and sons Callum and Damien.

Marlow Hockey Club chairman Keith Packer said Mr Farrar-Hockley ‘kept us going’ through the tough times.

“He always umpired every Saturday and most Sundays, not just for Marlow but for the (Bucks) league,” he said.

“He did everything and got on with stuff. He never wanted any praise or reward.

“There were many years where it was really difficult booking pitches, and Hils kept us going.

“He was the most genuine, hard-working bloke. Nobody had a bad word for him.”

Son Callum said he and his brother Damien ‘had a very strong relationship with him.’

“He was a great dad, firm when he needed to be, but he made time for us and was there to give us advice,” he said.

“He was a gentlemen, well respected in various clubs. Just a nice bloke.

“He was instrumental and part of the team that bought new astroturf to Marlow.

“Both my brother and myself have said if we can grow up to be half the man that he was, then we would have done well.”