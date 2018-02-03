Tributes paid to former girl guide leader

A tribute to a former Girl Guide leader and judge who founded a branch of a group dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged women and girls has been paid by her family.

Pamela Robotham, who was 89 when she died on Thursday, January 11, served as president of the Soroptimist Group of Windsor, Slough and Maidenhead, having helped start it in 1961.

She will also be remembered for her work with Girl Guiding in Slough and Langley.

Pamela’s last remaining sibling, Christopher Styles,77, who lives near Oxford, said: “Right to the end Pam’s positivity and enthusiasm were compelling.

“At the time of her unexpected death she had already booked her summer holiday and was busy planning her 90th birthday party.

“She will be hugely missed by all her many friends and members of her extended family.”

Pamela was born in Fleet, Hampshire, the second of five children born to George and Marjorie Styles.

George, a bank manager, was born and raised in Maidenhead.

The family moved to Hayes in the 1930s and Pamela attended Bishopshalt School, Hillingdon. Between 1990-97 she served as governor at the school.

When the Second World War broke out, Pamela was evacuated to her grandparents’ home in Maidenhead and her family settled in the Slough area.

In 1961, she started as a solicitor at legal firm ‘Charsley, Leonard’ – later Charsley Harrison - and went on to specialise in family law. Pamela became a partner there and was later made a Recorder, sitting at Kingston upon Thames.

Elected president of the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Law Society for 1986 – 87, she retired from full-time legal work in 1990.

She helped form the Soroptimist Group of Windsor, Slough and Maidenhead in 1961, and the club continues to meet to discuss projects that benefit communities. She supported it for the rest of her life.

In 1963 she married Frank Robotham, and the two stayed together until his death in 2011.

They established their family home in the Braywick area of Maidenhead, where she lived until she died.

Pamela, who became a Girl Guide in 1939, rose to become the Girlguiding Berkshire county commissioner.

Although she had no children of her own, Pamela supported her seven nephews and nieces with their 16 children.

A service in thanks of her life will be given at St Michael’s Church in Bray High Street on Wednesday, February 14 at 12pm. Faith was important to her and she devoted much of her time to the church community.