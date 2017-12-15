Former Advertiser photographer passes away

A former Advertiser photographer whose work was his life has passed away after a long battle with illness.

Colin Bowerman died aged 73 in Stoke Mandeville Hospital, on Saturday, December 2. He was diagnosed with myeloma dysplasia last year.

Colin started taking pictures when he was at primary school in Maidenhead. He went on to attend Windsor Grammar School and worked briefly at an electrical engineers, where he had ambitions of becoming a TV cameraman.

He joined the Advertiser as a trainee photographer in 1964 where he eventually became chief photographer before taking a job in Fleet Street for the United Newspaper group in about 1971.

He met his wife Diana, a trainee reporter at the Advertiser, in 1968, and they married in 1972.

Diana said: “Colin had been writing his life story for our daughters, Claire and Kate, as they had expressed interest in knowing more about their family history.”

On his time at the Advertiser, Colin wrote: “The chief photographer Norman Lansdown was of the old school, and always used an ancient VN Press camera with 9x12 glass plates.

“It was quite a baptism of fire going to photograph a football match on Saturdays with just six glass plates in my pocket.”

Colin and Diana celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in September. She said: “He was a wonderful husband and dedicated father to our two daughters, Claire and Kate, and grandfather to Claire’s boys, Ollie, seven, and Freddie, five. He was looking forward to the birth of Kate’s first baby next February,” added Diana.

Later Colin worked as a staff photographer on Pulman’s Weekly News for 10 years before going freelance, enabling him to take on jobs for the Midweek Herald and Sidmouth Herald in East Devon.

Colin and Diana, herself a former Midweek Herald reporter, and then news editor of the Sidmouth Herald, left Devon in July 2017 after 32 years, to be closer to family in Aylesbury.

Diana added: “Photography was Colin’s life.

“I have been overwhelmed by those who have posted such lovely comments about him on the internet, which show how well respected he was as a photographer in the West Country.”

Colin’s funeral will take place at Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham, on Monday, December 18 at 3.15pm.

There will also be a committal of ashes at Braywick Cemetery in the new year.

Family flowers only but donations can go to the Myeloma UK charity, c/o Surman & Horwood Funeral Service Ltd.