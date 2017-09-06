Tributes paid to former Royal Borough Mayor's secretary Betty Lambourne

Tributes have been paid to a former secretary to the Mayor the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Betty Lambourne, of Gwendale, Maidenhead, held the role from 1989-2003 and later became a regular source of tips and advice for her successors.

As well as a town hall supremo, the 75-year-old grandmother was also a keen photographer, pianist and violinist.

Born in Heatherwood Hospital in 1942, she was brought up in Langley and went to Slough High School for Girls.

After leaving school, her first job was as a secretary for Southern Forge metal works, in Langley, before moving to King Edward Hospital, in Windsor, where she worked as a medical secretary. She also ran a sales team of 20 selling a speciality product developed by a research laboratory in Langley.

Betty later became secretary to the chief executive of Slough Borough Council, before taking the position with the Royal Borough in 1989.

In 1963 she married husband David, had two children, Rachel and Gavin, and in 1977 the family moved to Maidenhead.

Speaking about his wife, Mr Lambourne called her his ‘soul mate’, while daughter Rachel added: “Mum was a kind, beautiful lady, an amazing mum, great friend.

“Mum always put the family first – she was our sun of the family solar system.”

Outside work she played violin in the Slough Philharmonic Orchestra, sang with the Royal Free Singers and was a founding member of the Voices Anon choir. She was also a member of the Maidenhead Camera Club and was minutes secretary to the Board of Norden Farm Centre for the Arts.

Mrs Lambourne died at Wexham Park Hospital, in Slough, on Sunday, August 17,

following a battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband David, children Rachel and Gavin and twin grandchildren Alice and Toby.

A memorial service is due to be held at 11am tomorrow (Thursday) St Luke’s Church, in Norfolk Road, Maidenhead.