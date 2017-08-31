Youth club volunteer passes away after six-year battle with cancer

A ‘gem of a guy’ who dedicated his spare time to a youth club has passed away following a six-year battle with cancer.

Richard Chandler, who was 42 when he died on Monday, August 14, was a landscape gardener but was known best as a Woodlands Park Youth Club volunteer.

After joining the group in Manifold Way as a child, he began volunteering there from age of 16, and gave up Thursday evenings to help out.

He would play sports with the children at the youth club, sort out barbecues and join them on day trips, and was well known to the youngsters and their parents alike.

His twin Robert, a kitchen fitter of Woodlands Park Avenue, said: “Richard had a positive outlook on life. He didn’t dwell on things, he would just laugh it off.

“He battled cancer for six years, yet always had a smile on his face.

“I will miss his laughter, him telling me how to look after my garden, and moaning at me for doing it wrong.

“I will miss him coming round for a beer. He will be deeply missed for all the little things he did.

“I have lost my twin brother, who I saw or spoke to every day and will not see again.”

Richard was born in Hillingdon but grew up in Maidenhead, and lived in Woodlands Park Avenue.

He was diagnosed with penile cancer in 2011 and in March this year he had to stop volunteering at the club.

Ros Webb, youth leader at the club, said: “He came in every single week; he was just a gem of a guy.

“We have lost a valuable member of our community.”

Richard passed away after spending five weeks in Wexham Park Hospital and Thames Hospice.

He leaves behind his mother, Mel Chandler, father Peter, stepmother Jane Chandler, brothers Robert Chandler and Aaron Plumridge, and sisters Kayleigh Plumridge, Helen Batten and Tracey Robinson.

He was also uncle to 10 nephews and five nieces.

A fundraising account in his memory has been set up to donate to Thames Hospice.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richardpeterchandler to donate.

His funeral will be at 3pm on Friday, September 8 at Slough Crematorium in Stoke Road, followed by a wake at the White Waltham and Shottesbrooke Social Club.

Members of the public may attend either.