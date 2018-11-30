Council to spend £25k leasing five 'big belly' bins

The Royal Borough is to spend £25,000 leasing five bins for five years.

Councillors agreed to spend the money on five ‘big belly bins’ – ‘smart’ bins with solar panels that compact the rubbish put inside them.

The council believes that the bins, which do not need emptying as often as standard bins, will save money through reduced collections, giving workers more time to pick up litter, helping to keep the borough tidier.

The five bins will be installed in March outside Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road, in Peascod Street and Dedworth Road in Windsor, Ascot High Street and Charters Road in Sunningdale.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, November 22, Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “This is an innovation, it’s the way forward, it’s the future.

“This is the beginning of where robots are going to be in use across the country. This is something a robot could be linked up to and go and empty.”

A 10-week, three-bin trial had been run in Windsor prior to the meeting.

Four ‘traditional’ 112-litre bins were replaced with the smart bins. Where the traditional bins would have received 568 collections over the trial period, the smart bins were emptied only 75 times.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “I am a big fan of this tech, I have seen them work across the country. We have tried it out in Windsor, where we have overflowing bins from time to time. It’s not just about money, an overflowing bin is an advertisement for antisocial behaviour.”

Councillors hoped that the bins could be deployed

borough-wide once the council’s collection contract expires in about ‘five to seven’ years.