Sharing the magic of Paul Daniels: tricks and props up for auction

Debbie McGee is hoping to raise £150,000 in a sale of magical items and equipment once belonging to her late husband, Paul Daniel.

Tricks, illusions, sets and props that made the magician, who lived in Wargrave, a national treasure will be up for grabs in the ‘Paul Daniels Magic and Entertainment Auction’.

Many of the items are iconic from his 15 years as the star of the BBC’s The Paul Daniels Magic Show.

‘The Phantom’ could fetch £30,000 while the famous ‘Geometrix’ is estimated at £5,000 - 12,000.

Also going under the hammer is an unfinished magic table that Paul was working on before he passed away. It carries an estimated value of £1,000.

The magician’s top hat and ‘The Card Stab trick’ (which is synonymous with Paul Daniels’ magic) are also up for bids.

The auction, which will also feature some of Paul’s book collection (including first editions) and include the largest collection of magic posters ever sold in the UK, is to take place at Special Auction Services in Newbury on November 23 and 24.

Debbie McGee said: “Parting with Paul’s collection was a huge decision for me and not one that I took lightly.

“Lockdown gave me the opportunity to go through everything and whilst Pauls’ collection holds some very dear memories of our time together, I now feel that it’s time to pass on his legacy for another generation of magicians to enjoy the collection and entertain audiences just as Paul happily did for many years.”

Visit specialauctionservices.com for more details.