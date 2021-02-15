Maidenhead United call on community to help them break their record attendance for 150th anniversary match

Maidenhead United are encouraging fans to help them break their record attendance by streaming passes for the club’s match against Stockport County on Tuesday, a date that marks their 150th anniversary playing matches at York Road.

There are few football clubs with a longer history than Maidenhead United, and the club would dearly love for fans, and the wider Maidenhead community, to come together to break its record match day attendance of 7,920 as part of a virtual crowd for the game between the two National League promotion contenders.

Fans who purchase a streaming pass for the game will also receive a free commemorative match ticket, a ‘souvenir to cherish forever’.

The club have also released a special 150th anniversary edition of The Magpie programme to mark the occasion which can be pre-ordered from the club’s website.

York Road is believed to be the oldest continually used ground used by the same club in world football and the Magpies played their first home game at York Road on February 16, 1871 against Marlow FC.

@JeffStelling has delivered kind words ahead of our anniversary on Tuesday.



You can still be a part of our celebration!



https://t.co/nccq0kCTU2#WeAreMaidenhead #YorkRoad150 pic.twitter.com/mz66IDAPR5 — Maidenhead United (@MUFCYorkRoad) February 14, 2021

“As with most football clubs, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the club, curtailing our plans for celebrating our 150th anniversary, whilst, with the prospect of the whole season being played behind closed doors, taking away the vital match day income, the lifeblood of non-league clubs such as ours,” said the club’s fixtures secretary, Neil Maskell.

“We would therefore like to invite football supporters both local and national to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion, whilst helping us beat our match day attendance record.

“Your support will make a real difference in helping ensure that a small community focussed club with its own place in the history of football can continue through these difficult times.”

Tickets are priced at £10 and are available for purchase here.

The club has also played a significant and important role helping vulnerable people throughout the past year with its Magpies Community Care Hotline. For more information on this, and their efforts to raise £150,000 in their 150th year for 15 Maidenhead and Windsor based charities badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic click here.