Subscribers in with a chance of winning £40 of free tennis coaching

    Subscribers to this week's Sport Matters newsletter will be in with a chance of winning £40 worth of free tennis coaching at the new lawn tennis facilities at Summerleaze Park.

    With Wimbledon on the horizon once again it's the perfect time to dust off the old racket and take advantage of this offer from Richard Mole, the LTA Accreditation Plus Coach at the new centre.

    The Summerleaze Park Tennis Club has opened three grass courts on the site of the old North Maidenhead Cricket Club ground and those managing the courts are keen for as many people as possible to make use of them this summer.

    Memberships are currently on offer. They will be limited to 100 at a cost of £50 per year, a discounted fee that will rise to £75 for the 2023 season. This excludes court hire charges which are £15 per hour for a maximum of four players.

    To be in with a chance of winning £40 worth of free tennis lessons at the new centre all you have to do is sign up to the Sport Matters newsletter for free and answer a question when it's sent out at lunchtime tomorrow (Friday).

    Entry details will be included in the newsletter which you can subscribe to on the sports section of the Maidenhead Advertiser website.

    Click here to sign up to the newsletter.

