Golf club left in suspense to hear if it will be exempt from lockdown restrictions

Club members at Maidenhead Golf Club waited with bated breath this week to discover whether they’ll be allowed to continue hitting the fairways through the second national lockdown.

Chairman Paul Louden admitted yesterday (Wednesday, November 5) it looked like the club would have to close its doors until at least December 2, however, as the Advertiser went to press, there was still no definitive answer from Government.

With both indoor and outdoor sporting facilities set to close, golfers across the country have been lobbying the Department for Culture, Media and Support and signing petitions in the hope they’ll be allowed to play through.

As a sport that can be played outside with two people socially distanced, England Golf made the point that it was a good way for people to continue to exercise during lockdown.

“It’s very sad and it will affect a lot of people,” said Paul. “All the members will be highly disappointed.”

“I think that part and parcel of the Government’s decision to lock everything down was to treat everyone the same with no exclusions. As golfers we think we could have continued and it wouldn’t have done any harm, but it may not look good if we stayed open and everyone else had to suffer.”

In the meantime, the club will use this period of lockdown to carry out some work around the club house. Paul added that he expects post-lockdown functions, such as Christmas parties and events, to be impacted by the tightening of restrictions.

“I can’t see us getting into December and it suddenly lifts all the restrictions,” said Paul. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we were stuck for longer.

“We need to think in terms of the effect on the whole country – the needs of a small golf club rather pale compared to what’s happening in the health service and the community.

“We understand that and we’re very supportive of the work of the people looking after us.

“We’ll keep the course in good condition, make it a pleasure for people to see – when the opportunity comes to start up again, we’re ready.”