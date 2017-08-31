FA Cup visits Marlow FC

Marlow FC will be hoping some of the famous FA Cup magic has rubbed off after it hosted a visit from the historic trophy.

The silverware, which has been competed for among English and Welsh football teams since 1871, was at the club, in Oak Tree Road, yesterday for fans to sneak a peek ahead of the side’s away tie against Beaconsfield in the competition on Saturday.

About 140 supporters took the chance to see the prize up close and will be hoping for a repeat of fortunes when it last graced the ground.

“It was a tremendous opportunity for people to see the cup,” said club chairman Terry Staines, “but it’s actually the second time we’ve had it.

“The last time was in 1995 when we beat Oxford United [in the first round] who were then top of Division Two and we won Littlewoods Pools’ Giants Killers of the round award.

“They brought the cup with a cheque for £10,000.”

Marlow, who bounced back from a 3-1 away defeat to Moneyfields on Saturday to win 3-0 at home to Wintney on Monday, will be hoping for a win on Saturday to avenge being dumped out of the FA Cup by Beaconsfield last year.

Marlow was one of fifteen clubs to enter the first FA Cup and is the only English club to have applied to enter the competition every year since, although their application was not accepted for the 1910/11 season as it arrived past the advertised deadline.