Medmenham church bells ready to ring out again

The bells of St Peter & St Paul Church have been returned, refurbished and are ready for ringing next month.

Villagers and friends raised more than £23,000 through the Peal Appeal for the restoration after a successful GoFundMe campaign.

The appeal helped fund the restoration and rehanging of the bells for stationary chiming so the bells of Medmenham can ring out again at regular services, weddings and other village occasions.

You will now be able to hear the bells at the Community Bell Celebration Service on Sunday, September 15 at 11am.