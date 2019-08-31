County council warns people of blue badge scams in Bucks

Blue badge holders are being reminded to be on their guard following a spate of approaches by fake enforcement officers.

The county council has issued the warning following reports on social media of incidents where drivers have been asked to either hand over their blue badge or have had it confiscated.

All reports are believed to be scams by criminals intent on obtaining blue badges, potentially for illegal use.

Thames Valley Police has been informed.

Cllr Ralph Bagg (Con, Stoke Poges and Wexham), Bucks County Council deputy cabinet member for resources, said that official enforcement officers do carry out checks to prevent blue badge misuse.

However they would always provide proper identification and make official notes of any action taken.

He said: “These reports are clearly the act of scammers and I would ask everyone who regularly uses their blue badge to be extra vigilant. If you have the slightest doubt, please ask for proper identification from the person who approaches you.”

For anyone who may have lost a blue badge in this way, contact 01296 382902 or email bbt@ buckscc.gov.uk