Anti-pollution banner to be hung in Marlow town centre

An anti-pollution banner will be hung in Spittal Street on Sunday, September 1 in a bid to combat high levels of air pollution.

The town centre has been declared an Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) and Marlow Town Council (MTC) is stepping up its green efforts.

It was declared an AQMA after monitoring showed that the annual average level of nitrogen dioxide has been above the legal limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre for several years.

The AQMA covers High Street, West Street, Spittal Street, Chapel Street and a portion of Little Marlow Road.

The council will be communicating directly with drivers about how they can reduce their emissions via the banner, which will stay up initially for one week and ‘return periodically for the foreseeable future’.

It will also suggest two ways any driver can reduce their emissions – avoiding hard acceleration and switching engines off when stationary.

The initiative to increase awareness of the air pollution problem is being taken under #sustainablemarlow, MTC’s new sustainability vision launched last month.

Chairman of MTC’s environment group Jocelyn Towns said: “As a council we don’t have extensive powers to change who drives through Marlow town centre and when, but we can try to influence how people drive, and this is what we are doing.”