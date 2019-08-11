Marlow memorial statue restored by town council

A statue in The Causeway has been restored by Marlow Town Council.

The Frohman memorial statue, pictured, at the entrance to Marlow High Street, was created by sculptor Leonard Merrifield.

It was placed at the site in memory of Charles Frohman, who died in the sinking of the ocean liner Lusitania during the First World War. The Lusitania was torpedoed by a German U-boat and sank in 18 minutes.

It went down 11 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale, in the Irish Republic, killing 1,198; 761 survived.

Mr Frohman was a theatre producer and manager, producing more than 700 shows including the stage production of Peter Pan, and often visited Marlow.

The Portland stone statue depicts a nymph, symbolising the spirit of youth.

Cliveden Conservation was engaged to restore the statue, undertaking cleaning and repairs, including the re-engraving of the inscription below the figure.