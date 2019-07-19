Pre-season match to help paralysed Wooburn Green dad

A pre-season match will be held at Marlow FC on Saturday to support a former youth football coach who suffered an injury at work.

The Oak Tree Road side will play Kings Langley FC of the Southern Premier Central this weekend, with a ‘pay what you can’ entry fee.

All gate receipts will go to the family of Gary Robbins, 45, from Brookfield Road in Wooburn Green, who was disabled from the waist down after he was injured at work in February 2018.

He is receiving treatment at Stoke Mandeville Hospital following his injuries sustained falling from a height.

Gary was also a former Bourne End football youth manager for several years and has three children: Megan, 21, Mia, 16, Ethan, 12, and a partner, Nina Harris.

Brother and Kings Langley representative Scott Robbins, 47, has helped organise the fundraising game in Marlow by using his contacts in non-league football.

Money will be used to help with adaptations to Gary’s house and other needs.

Scott said: “Thank you to Marlow – they have put themselves out and that is what non-league football is about.

“If people have got a bit of money spare they can [watch], but if they want to see a game cheap, they can do that as well.”

Kick-off at the Alfred Davis Ground is 3pm, with raffle prizes also on offer.

A Go-Fund Me page has been set up in support of Gary for those who want to donate. Visit bit.ly/2JDvpq5 for details.