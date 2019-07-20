Night patrols in Marlow to keep parks safe

The town council has developed a scheme to combat antisocial behaviour in two green spaces it owns.

Seymour Park Recreation Ground and Gossmore Park are the subjects of the initiative created with 4front Security. The firm worked with Marlow Town Council during the recent occupation of Seymour Park Recreation Ground by travellers. Following this, the company conducted research into using security patrols overnight there and at Gossmore, where there have been reports of antisocial behaviour.

At a town council meeting last week, a scheme to continue night patrols for both these sites was agreed by councillors as a pilot scheme for one year.

A mobile patrol security officer will visit both sites twice a night.

Marlow mayor Richard Scott said: “We are delighted to be the one of the first town councils to use a private company to protect our green spaces from anti-social behaviour, and we expect the pilot scheme to have a positive effect on the safety of the town.”