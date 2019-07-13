More life-saving devices installed along the Thames in memory of drowned teenager

Ahead of the fifth anniversary of the death of a 13-year-old who drowned in the River Thames, 12 more life-saving devices have been installed in his memory.

Kyrece Francis drowned on July 22, 2014, when he was swimming in the river near Marlow on the first day of the summer holidays.

The charity Kyrece’s Legacy was formed in his memory, and on June 30 a dozen life-saving devices were installed in Little Marlow Lakes Country Park.

The charity has now installed 27 devices between Marlow and Cookham.

A spokeswoman for Kyrece's Legacy said: “The idea to install lifesaving equipment where Kyrece passed came about on the evening of this devastating event.

“Kyrece was a warm, giving and beautiful soul with a fun and infectious personality, as a result of his friendly and caring nature he had a wealth of friends.

“Placing safety units along the Thames seemed a fitting way to remember Kyrece, still helping others as he always had.”

The life-saving devices contain ‘torpedo-style’ buoys and have been installed with permission from Wycombe District Council as well as private landowners like the River Thames Society and Marlow Angling Club.

Kyrece’s Legacy has also run a Drowning Prevention Week during the summer, giving water safety and personal survival lessons to 55 youngsters aged between seven to 14.